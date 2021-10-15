The Malta Football Association (MFA)’s Inhobb il-Futbol Foundation signed its very first commercial agreement since its creation during a press conference on Friday as BNF Bank will become the official sponsor for the country’s junior competitions, particularly the Under-15 and -17 leagues for the next two years.

The foundation, one of the association’s priorities in terms of grassroots advancement, is chaired by former National team and Birkirkara player Gareth Sciberras. Sciberras expressed his appreciation towards the local bank for their interest and financial support for youth football and its competitions which he said are at the heart of the development of both the players, as well as Maltese society in the future.

“It is important for our projects to be supported by organisations with similar values within the community,” Sciberras said, while thanking the board members and staff of the foundation for their efforts towards this agreement.

