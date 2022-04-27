Valletta’s Iniala Harbour House has become the first and only hotel in Malta to receive a five-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide.

Points that contribute most to a five-star rating include beautiful bedding, memorable drinks, impeccable service, helpful housekeeping, exceptional in-house meals, thoughtful guest room amenities, and surpassing expectations on the overall experience.

Inspectors visit properties incognito, basing their evaluation on up to 900 standards. More than 2,000 properties in 70 countries are assessed in the guide.

Forbes Travel Guide editor Jennifer Kester said: “Only the best of the best achieve the coveted five-star, our highest rating.”

The Iniala Harbour House is a luxury boutique hotel comprising 23 rooms, with each offering signature features and amenities, from private plunge pools and jacuzzis to fully equipped kitchens. It also has a Michelin-star restaurant.

The 2022 edition of the Forbes Travel Guide lists seven hotels in Malta and Gozo. One - the Corinthia Palace Hotel - obtained a four-star rating while the other five got a 'Recommended' assessment. Those five are the Hyatt Regency, Kempinski San Lawrenz, Malta Marriott, Radisson Blu Resort and Rosselli AX Privilege.