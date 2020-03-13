Teachers will, as of Monday, upload resources online so that students can continue their education while schools are shut over coronavirus fears, the Education Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said it had set up a working group composed of representatives of State, Church and independent schools together with the Malta Union of Teachers to discuss the way forward in the education field.

The group’s remit is to explore methods of online teaching during this period as well as to explore the impact of the present situation on the curriculum.

Educators have already started sending material online to their students to ensure that they can continue with their studies during this period.

Schools will be using their own IT systems to support online learning. The ministry will be creating a Resources page on its curricular website www.curriculum.gov.mt where resources and material for each year group and each subject will be made available and freely accessible to all.

This page will be available to all students across the Island online as from Monday, March 16. The ministry will next week communicate directly with educators on how to upload the material.

The working group appealed to parents, guardians and students show a strong sense of responsibility by staying at home during this period of school closures.

“The resources being made available by teachers in schools across sectors, the online communication with students and the possibility of more time to work on important skills such as reading, will help students continue with their education during this period,” it said in its statement.