The Phoenicians’ Route has awarded Inizjamed with one of the prizes for best cultural collaboration in 2021 at the annual awards ceremony held at Palazzo Panitteri in Sambuca di Sicilia, on October 23.

The Phoenicians’ Route is one of the top cultural tourism routes recognised for its excellence by the Council of Europe with itineraries spanning the Mediterranean, while the Maltese cultural association Inizjamed has for over 20 years organised the annual Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival.

The ceremony was held in conjunction with the Iter Vitis cultural route and presided over by the Regional Council for Cultural Heritage in Sicily.