England’s Real Madrid bound midfielder Jude Bellingham will miss his country’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Instead of linking up with Gareth Southgate’s squad, Bellingham will spend time at England’s national football centre to rehabilitate the injury that ruled him out of Borussia Dortmund’s final game of the season.

In the 19-year-old’s absence, Dortmund gifted the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich by drawing 2-2 against Mainz.

More details on SportsDesk.