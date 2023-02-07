Injured Real Madrid duo Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois are not included in the club’s 22-man squad travelling to Morocco for the Club World Cup, published on Monday.

Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard and Lucas Vazquez are also unavailable because of injury problems.

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema suffered a thigh injury in Thursday’s win over Valencia in La Liga and had to be substituted, continuing a season disrupted by fitness problems.

