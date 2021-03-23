An injured black kite was found in Mtarfa on Tuesday morning.

Birdlife said in a statement the illegally shot bird was found by a member of the public.

Black kites are a protected species by law and the bird that was shot was heading north to its European breeding grounds.

Birdlife said the police were called onsite and collected the bird to hand to the government veterinarian.

Video: Birdlife

CEO Mark Sultana said this was further proof of the rampant illegal hunting taking place across the Maltese islands which had now become the norm.

It was a sign of “pampered hunters and trappers” who saw all their demands in the past years come true, he said.

Sultana said that Prime Minister Robert Abela has been bending over backwards in more ways than one to appease the hunting lobby, including with trapping and hunting derogations that will again land Malta at the European Court of Justice.

Birdlife said it has forwarded the video to Malta’s MPs and MEPs and the European Commission as it pleaded for “immediate action” to bring this to a halt.

It called for public support by becoming members and on the European Union to take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of birds migrating over Malta while heading north to their breeding grounds in Europe.

Spring hunting season for quail is set to open on April 10.