Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen, who was placed in a medically-induced coma last week after a horrifying crash at the Tour of Poland, has been cleared to return to the Netherlands, his team said Tuesday.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider, 23, was left fighting for his life and underwent a five-hour operation immediately after the accident after sustaining severe injuries to the face.

