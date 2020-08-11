Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen, who was placed in a medically-induced coma last week after a horrifying crash at the Tour of Poland, has been cleared to return to the Netherlands, his team said Tuesday.
The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider, 23, was left fighting for his life and underwent a five-hour operation immediately after the accident after sustaining severe injuries to the face.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us