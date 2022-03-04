Portugal’s Ruben Dias is likely to miss this month’s World Cup qualifier against Turkey with a hamstring injury that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said will sideline the defender for up to six weeks.

Portugal, the 2016 European champions, face Turkey in a play-off on March 24 before a potential final match to get to Qatar 2022 against Italy, the team that succeeded them last year as kings of the continent, five days later.

Dias’ absence with an injury suffered in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough is also a problem for reigning Premier league champions City.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.