Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez will miss the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City on Tuesday due to injury, the club have confirmed.

Gimenez was forced off in the second half of Atletico’s La Liga victory over Alaves on Saturday and has not travelled with the squad to Manchester.

“Jose Maria Gimenez is not part of the red and white expedition to Manchester,” an Atletico statement read.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta