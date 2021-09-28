Veteran Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was named in the Sweden squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday in spite of an ongoing Achilles tendon problem.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 on Sunday, is in the group set to face Kosovo and Greece in Group B matches on October 9 and 12.

Sweden’s top goalscorer with 62 in 118 matches, “Ibra” emerged from an almost five-year international retirement in March with a view to going to the Euros, although a knee injury eventually ruled him out of the tournament.

