Zlatan Ibrahimovic has pulled out of Sweden’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers because of his Achilles tendon injury, the country’s football federation announced Saturday.

The striker, who turns 40 on Sunday, has played only once this season for AC Milan, scoring as a substitute in a win over Lazio last month.

He ended a near five-year retirement from international football in March with the aim of playing at Euro 2020, but missed the tournament with a knee injury.

Sweden host Kosovo, on October 9, and Greece three days later.

