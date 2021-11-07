James Brown will not be making his national team debut in next week’s World Cup qualifiers against Croatia and Slovakia as the lateral defender has been ruled out with a muscular injury, the Malta Football Association said in a statement.

Brown had been due to make his first appearance for Malta during last month’s qualifiers against Slovenia and Cyprus but had been ruled out with a hamstring injury. National teams head coach Devis Mangia had been hoping that the player would finally make his first bow this month but the defender suffered a similar injury with his club St Johnstone.

Tests carried out on the player have confirmed that he will not be available for selection for the matches against Croatia and Slovakia.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta