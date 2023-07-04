Midfielder Oriane Jean-Francois has been ruled out injured as France named their 23 players for the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

Paris Saint-German’s Jean-Francois, has three caps for France, but had been struggling for several weeks with an adductor problem.

Goalkeeper Mylene Chavas and 39-times capped central defender Aïssatou Tounkara missed the cut but stay on the reserve list until July 22, the eve of France’s opener against Jamaica in Sydney.

Herve Renard’s France will play a friendly on Thursday in Dublin against Ireland, before flying to Australia two days later.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com