Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis faces at least four weeks on the sidelines after suffering a sprained foot, reports said Thursday.
Multiple US media reported that Davis, who was helped off the court during the Lakers’ win over Utah on Wednesday, was diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain.
His condition will be reassessed in four weeks time, meaning he could potentially face a longer spell on the sidelines.
Davis’s absence is a massive blow to the Lakers’ hopes of getting their season back on track.
