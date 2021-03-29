Robert Lewandowski will miss Poland’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against England with a right knee injury, the Polish Football Association said on Monday.

The Bayern Munich forward suffered the injury during Sunday’s 3-0 win over Andorra in Warsaw in which he scored two goals but had to leave the field in the 63rd minute.

“Healing from this type of injury usually takes between five and 10 days. Therefore Robert Lewandowski will return to the club where he will undergo further rehabilitation,” the statement said.

