Liverpool’s Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara won’t be fit in time for this week’s Champions League clash with Midtjylland, Reds coach Jurgen Klopp said on Monday.

Asked if the trio would feature against the Danish league winners, Klopp told a pre-match press conference: “I don’t think so. It’s still what I said last week, we look day by day, but it looks like we’ll need a few more days.

“So for tomorrow night, they will probably not be ready.”

