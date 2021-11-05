Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said on Friday forward Romelu Lukaku will miss next week’s World Cup qualifiers with an ankle injury, with the Red Devils only two points away from clinching qualification for Qatar.

Chelsea striker Lukaku’s fitness issue adds to the absence of Besiktas’ Michy Batshuayi with Martinez calling up uncapped 23-year-old Union Sant-Gillioise attacker Dante Vanzeir.

