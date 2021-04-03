A man taken to task by a police officer for failing to wear a protective mask in public on Good Friday ended up battered and bruised in court on Saturday.

Pierre Cassar, a 46-year old Marsaxlokk resident working in the fishing industry, landed in court, one bandaged arm in a sling and a plaster on his forehead, following his arrest on Friday afternoon when the violent episode broke out at Xatt is-Sajjieda, Marsaxlokk.

The man was heading to a local takeaway at around 3pm when a passing policeman stopped him for allegedly failing to wear his face mask.

An verbal argument broke out between the two and the situation escalated, resulting in physical violence.

The man ended up under police custody and was arraigned on Saturday charged with threatening and insulting the police constable, violently resisting and refusing to obey his legitimate orders, slightly injuring the officer and breaching the peace.

He was further charged with failing to wear a protective mask in public as well as relapsing.

He pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

Prosecuting Inspector Janetta Grixti strongly objected, pointing out that the police officer involved had been injured while carrying out his duties.

But the man’s lawyers, Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb, argued that there were two conflicting versions to this incident since their client was claiming that it was the officer who had shoved him first.

The whole episode had been caught on CCTV footage, the court was informed.

Moreover, the defence argued that, contrary to what was alleged, the accused had been wearing a mask which might have slipped down slightly.

The defence called for a court-appointed medical expert to examine the accused so as to ascertain the nature and extent of the injuries allegedly suffered in the incident.

The court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, upheld both requests, appointing a doctor to examine the accused as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the man was granted bail against a deposit of €300, a personal guarantee of €2,300, signing of the bail book twice weekly and an order to abide by a curfew between 6:00pm and 6:00am.