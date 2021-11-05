Lionel Messi will again be missing due to injury for Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 game at Bordeaux this weekend, but coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday he is hopeful the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will be able to feature for Argentina in the upcoming international window.

PSG said Messi would miss the trip to Bordeaux due to “knee and hamstring pains”, the same problems that saw him sit out the 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek.

“Tomorrow he won’t be available to play for the team. We will see if he can travel to play for his country,” Pochettino told reporters.

