Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig due to injury, his club confirmed Tuesday.

The 34-year-old six-time Ballon d’Or winner has a problem with his left hamstring and a painful knee, PSG said, and sits out Wednesday’s match away to Leipzig.

“If you have a player like Messi in your team, you are automatically stronger,” replied team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum when asked if Messi would be missed.

