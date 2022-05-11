Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant could miss the remainder of the NBA postseason after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee, the team announced on Tuesday.

In a potentially fatal blow to the Grizzlies’ playoff hopes as the team attempts to overturn a 3-1 series deficit against Golden State, Memphis said Morant was “doubtful” to return this season.

Morant limped out of the Grizzlies 142-112 pummeling by the Warriors in San Francisco on Saturday after being injured in the fourth quarter.

