Germany coach Hansi Flick said star forward Thomas Mueller “has never been so well prepared before for a World Cup” when announcing his selection on Thursday.

Flick selected Mueller, 33, in his 26-man squad despite the Bayern Munich forward missing eight matches and playing less than 60 minutes in total since late September.

Flick said he was confident Mueller would arrive at Germany’s pre-World Cup training facility in Oman “in full fitness”.

