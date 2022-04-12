Rafael Nadal has not yet been able to resume training with a racket, said one of his team said on Tuesday, adding that the world No. 4 will “logically” miss the Barcelona tournament next week.

“He is still suffering from his ribs and as expected when his injury was announced, he needs four to six weeks. We are at three, so logically he will not be able to play again in Barcelona,” a person close to Nadal told AFP.

“He does the gym, but nothing that hurts him and therefore obviously not with the racket.”

