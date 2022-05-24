Italy’s 100 metres Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has withdrawn from Saturday’s Diamond League meeting in Eugene after straining an unspecified muscle, the Italian Athletics Federation said.

The 27-year-old — who pulled off a stunning upset in last year’s 100m final in Tokyo — will need “10 days rest”, the federation added.

Jacobs strained the muscle when he won in Savona, Italy last week, his first 100m since winning in Tokyo.

