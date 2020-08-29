Japan's Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Western & Southern Open WTA final due to a left hamstring injury on Saturday, just two days before the start of the US Open.

The world number 10's withdrawal means meaning Victoria Azarenka takes the title by walkover.

"I'm sorry to have to withdraw today with an injury," said Osaka, who is currently on the Monday night schedule at the US Open where she is due to play fellow Japanese player Misaki Doi in first round.

