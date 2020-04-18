A man had to be rescued by helicopter after falling from a height close to Għajn Tuffieħa bay on Saturday.

Police confirmed that the rescue took place around 4pm in the area between Għajn Tuffieħa and the adjacent Ġnejna bay. Civil Protection Department and Armed Forces Personnel were involved in the rescue.

The site where the man fell as not accessible so he was winched by a helicopter and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. His condition has not been certified yet but police sources said the man seemed to have been grievously injured.