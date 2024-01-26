Mohamed Salah underlined his “love” for Egypt as the Liverpool star hit back at critics of his decision to return to England for treatment on a hamstring injury.

Salah is expected to be sidelined for around four weeks as a result of the injury he suffered while playing for Egypt in their draw against Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations last week.

The 31-year-old has been criticised for leaving the Ivory Coast to undergo his rehabilitation with Liverpool.

Egypt’s record caps-holder Ahmed Hassan said Salah should have stayed with the team “even if he only had one leg to stand on”.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com