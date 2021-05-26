Dutch coach Frank de Boer announced his squad for Euro 2020 on Wednesday with injured Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk forced to sit out the delayed championships.

The influential centre-back, who captains his national side, ruled himself out of contention this month to focus on recovering from the ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee which has kept him sidelined for seven months.

De Boer was able to include in the 26-man party Daley Blind, the Ajax left-back nursing a recent ankle injury.

