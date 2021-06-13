Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is close to regaining fitness after missing his country’s opening Euro 2020 match with a knee problem, the team’s medical chief said on Sunday.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Verratti sat out Italy’s 3-0 win on Friday against Turkey, but has returned to training this weekend.
The team are now hopeful the 28-year-old could be fit for the final Group A games against the Swiss on Wednesday and Wales four days later.
“Verratti’s recovery programme is going ahead as established without problems,” Andrea Ferretti, the Italian team’s chief doctor, told a press conference on Sunday.
“There are still three days left and there is still the so-called ‘last mile’ to go, the most demanding one.”
