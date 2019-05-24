Updated Tuesday 7.52am

A three-year-old girl and a woman thought to be her mother, were seriously injured in a car crash in Triq Anton Buttigieg, Żejtun, on Monday evening.

The police said the crash involved a Toyota Hilux driven by a 22-year-old man from Marsaskala and a Toyota Aygo driven by a 36-year-old man.

The woman, 37, and the girl were in the Aygo, as well as another girl, 10. All are from Poland. The driver and the 10-year-old were unhurt.

Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department were called on the scene to help extract the injured from the vehicles.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

Triq Anton Buttigieg has gained a notorious reputation for traffic accidents, with one of the most serious having taken place in August 2009 when a mother, father and their three-year-old girl lost their life.