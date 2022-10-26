Jurgen Klopp pointed the finger at a series of injuries for what he described as an inconsistent and unstable start to the season from Liverpool.

The Reds are 12 points off the top of the Premier League after winning just four of their first 11 league games of the season.

Klopp’s men appeared to have put a slow start behind them with three consecutive wins, including inflicting Manchester City’s first defeat of the season.

But they were brought back to earth with a bang in losing 1-0 to bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

“We see the performances and they’re not as stable and as consistent as they were. That’s clear now,” said Klopp ahead of his side’s Champions League trip to Ajax on Wednesday.

