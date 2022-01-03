Marcelo Bielsa has been left counting the cost of Leeds United’s win over Premier League relegation rivals Burnley on Sunday.

Bielsa’s men enjoyed a 3-1 victory over the Clarets to move eight points clear of the bottom three but the match at Elland Road saw Tyler Roberts join a lengthy injury list when he limped off shortly before the hour mark with what appeared to be a calf problem.

Both Wales forward Roberts and defender Diego Llorente also face one-match bans after they each received a fifth booking of the campaign.

Leeds secured just their fourth league win of the season without club record signing Rodrigo, captain Liam Cooper, fans’ favourite Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and defenders Jamie Shackleton and Pascal Struijk.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta