Spanish superstar Alexia Putellas remains under an injury cloud at the Women’s World Cup after failing to make the starting lineup for their opening match against Costa Rica on Friday.

The reigning two-time world player of the year was named on the bench by Jorge Vilda, a day after the coach had said Putellas’s fitness was being carefully managed at the tournament.

The 29-year-old hasn’t completed a full game since seriously injuring her knee a year ago, forcing her to miss the European Championships in England during 10 months on the sidelines.

