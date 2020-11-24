Paris Saint-Germain continue to be plagued by injuries but coach Thomas Tuchel is optimistic the fit-again Kylian Mbappe can make the difference in Tuesday’s vital Champions League encounter with RB Leipzig.

PSG host the German club at the Parc des Princes having lost two of their opening three matches in Group H. Beaten 2-1 in Leipzig three weeks ago, another defeat here could push last season’s Champions League runners-up to the brink of elimination in the group stage for the first time since the Qatari takeover of the club in 2011.

Mbappe missed the defeat in Germany because of a hamstring injury, but returns here looking to end a run of seven Champions League games without a goal in 2020.

Neymar is also expected to start after the world’s most expensive player made his return from several weeks on the sidelines as a substitute in Friday’s 3-2 defeat by Monaco in Ligue 1.

