The New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s return to NBA action will likely be delayed after what the team hopes is a small setback in his recovery from foot surgery.

The 21-year-old had surgery in July and was aiming for a return to the court in December. But he was held out of practice on Thursday after he experienced soreness in his foot.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta