Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was set to undergo surgery on Tuesday after suffering a cheekbone injury that threatens his involvement in this season’s Six Nations.
The 37-year-old fly-half Sexton was hurt during Leinster’s United Rugby Championship victory over Connacht in Dublin on Sunday.
He has now been ruled out of next weekend’s URC clash against the Ospreys — and could also be doubtful for the start of world number one-ranked Ireland’s Six Nations campaign away to Wales on February 4.
“Sexton suffered a cheekbone injury during the game against Connacht Rugby and will have a procedure today and will be further assessed then,” Leinster said Tuesday on their website.
