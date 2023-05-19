Injury-plagued defender Phil Jones will leave Manchester United at the end of the season after 12 years with the Old Trafford club.

United announced on Friday Jones’ troubled time in Manchester will end when his contract expires in June.

The 31-year-old, who joined from Blackburn in 2011, played 229 times, scoring six goals for United and helping them win one Premier League title, an FA Cup and the Europa League.

Jones, who is yet to decide whether he will carry on playing, wrote on Twitter: “It’s not a time to be sad. It’s a time to look back, for me and my family, and be happy that I managed to live a dream at United.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt