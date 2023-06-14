Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs on Tuesday withdrew from the European Athletics Team Championships in Poland later this month due to persistent sciatica.

Jacobs must “take additional time for treatment and specific training, until the problem is fully resolved,” the Italian athletics federation said in a statement.

The 28-year-old is hoping to be in prime shape for the August 19-27 world championships in Budapest after a difficult start to the season.

The Italian has twice pulled out of showdowns with world champion Fred Kerley due to a back problem.

