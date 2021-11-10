An Indian national has died in a suspected suicide at the Corradino Correctional Facility, sources from within the Home Affairs Ministry confirmed.

Separate sources said the man was 35-years-old and was incarcerated a month ago.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched.

Peppi Azzopardi broke the news early on Wednesday on Facebook.

Earlier this year the popular presenter tore into the prison authorities after a 29-year-old Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu died by suicide at Corradino Correctional Facility.

Journalists, academics and activists have been calling for the resignation of prison director Alex Dalli after 12 inmates passed away or died by suicide under his watch.

Dalli has been prison director for three years, and while he has been praised for weeding out drugs from Corradino, he has been constantly under fire for his unorthodox methods of discipline.

More to follow.

If you need emotional support, you can call Richmond Malta’s helpline on 1770. In case of an emergency, call Mater Dei Hospital’s Crisis Intervention Service on 2545 3950. Alternatively, type OLLI.Chat on your desktop, mobile or tablet browser to chat with a professional 24/7.