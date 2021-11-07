Four inmates want to give statements to the police in an investigation into the prison management, but prison authorities are refusing them the chance to do so, according to journalist Peppi Azzopardi.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, Azzopardi said the inmates are willing to speak to the police about what they saw and went through in prison, but prison authorities won't let them testify.

"I have just sent the names of these inmates to the police commissioner, so he may be able to take the necessary action and give them the opportunity to testify," Azzopardi said.

Last Sunday, newspaper Illum said the police were investigating allegations by ex-prison warder Emmanuel Cassar that prison director Alex Dalli threatened inmates with a gun, among other things.

On Illum, Cassar claimed he saw Dalli shove a pistol in an inmate's mouth, threatening him with the words: "If you don't behave, I'll waste this on you."

Cassar claimed on another occasion, Dalli held a gun to another inmate's head.

Following the allegations, Dalli sued Cassar and the newspaper for libel, insisting the allegations were untrue.

Peppi Azzopardi said he himself has helped ex inmates testify before the police over the past days.

"One of them spent three months in solitary confinement, and another was strapped to the punishment chair for eight hours," he said.

"And I am calling on other ex-inmates to do the same. I must commend the police, for they are doing their job in the most professional way," he said.

Azzopardi claimed the prison leadership is attempting to buy inmates' silence.

"The prison director is under police investigation, yet he still runs the prison and holds the power to influence and manipulate inmates in an investigation about himself. This is a tragic farce," he argued.

Addressing himself to Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, he asked whether it was fair that the director retained his position when he was under investigation for alleged criminal acts.

"Can't you see that inmates are terrified to speak up for the truth when they know he holds power over their lives? Why hasn't the director suspended himself until the investigation is over?"

Alex Dalli has been prison director for three years, and while he has been praised for weeding out drugs from Corradino, he has been constantly under fire for his unorthodox methods of discipline.

Journalists, academics and activists have been calling for his resignation mostly because so far, 12 inmates have died or committed suicide under his watch.