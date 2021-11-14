Softswiss will present its product portfolio during Malta Week. At Softswiss stands B39 and B40, guests will be able to get acquainted with the company’s portfolio and learn about innovative new products from brand representatives who will be happy to share the opportunities and benefits available to Softswiss clients. Founder Ivan Montik tells us more about the company.

When was Softswiss established, and what is its main purpose?

The Softswiss story began in 2009. At the time we started as an outsourcing company and had several international clients from different spheres. Our first project which turned up into our product was a penny auction platform. We ended up developing a product that was unexpectedly very popular and in demand. That was when the idea of developing our own product started taking shape. After some thought, we decided to develop an online gaming platform, despite the fact that we had no experience in the gambling field at the time. It was an ambitious and risky decision.

We didn’t know the iGaming industry from the inside, so we could offer a fresh perspective, especially given our enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies, which were uncommon for iGaming at the time. It was innovation and a strong technical team that underpinned our success. Today Softswiss is an award-winning (IGA, Starlet) brand in the online gambling industry with more than 900 employees. More than 300 iGaming brands use and trust our products – we can offer our clients innovative solutions and expertise based on more than 10 years of successful work and professional customer service.

In your opinion, how important are your products in driving engagement with bettors?

The products are really important. Even the most talented iGaming marketing gurus would have a hard time showing results without the right software tools in place. You need to have a stable platform, a good set of games, secure payment processing, and flexible setup possibilities – that goes without saying. However, bettors’ demands are growing in direct proportion to the number of casinos on the market, and competition for player attention is tense.

The gaming experience is the key factor that contributes to players’ loyalty, and it goes far beyond what they win in RNG games. It’s more about emotions and enjoying the atmosphere. Tournaments, loyalty points, and bonuses are the features that help keep players at a casino, and they have long been part of the Softswiss platform. It’s all very flexible and operators can tune them to their preferences.

Another thing that helps achieve higher client retention figures is AI. It’s been our main focus to use the possibilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve our product performance, and it has already shown great results increasing the lifetime value of a player by seven to 10 per cent. With the newest data analysis techniques, it’s easy to collect insights on player behaviour and game preferences. This information helps personalise every casino to match the exact interests of a particular player and deliver a much better UX.

Apart from offering a full-scale gaming platform, you have the Game Aggregator. What is unique about the Softswiss Game Aggregator solution?

The number of studios and games that our Game Aggregator already comprises is amazing: over 170 studios and 11,000 games. The solution recently won Game Aggregator of the Year at the Starlet Awards. With just one-time integration you start working with the world’s best game providers, with no extra time spent for individual negotiations and contracts. It offers stable and reliable performance despite the volumes of data processed. Should any issue arise, our ongoing technical support helps resolve it in no time. The Game Aggregator is also very simple in terms of content management for each casino, and our managers can also help with individual settings.

We collaborate with the world’s best crypto projects. Our Game Aggregator partners with crypto-friendly operators such as Stake.com, BC.Game and Rollbit, and insights on expanding their player base through diversifying their content offering.

Finally, we are multilingual and mobile-friendly. We meet the expectations of the iGaming industry with a modern and highly innovative solution.

How do you ensure the safety of blockchain payments at Softswiss?

Softswiss is known as a pioneer in Bitcoin gaming. We launched the first Bitcoin casino brand in 2013 and have been working with crypto payments for over seven years. We have a good understanding of blockchain. Today, crypto payments in brands powered by Softswiss are ensured by our main partner, CoinsPaid. It really provides the smoothest and fastest transactions and allows for perfect control overpayments for both operators and players. CoinsPaid also uses a robust security system for data storage so that the user data is kept confidential. Chargebacks and fraud are not an issue either due to advanced detection and prevention technologies used.

How is Softswiss helping brands with crypto payments increase traffic and overall activity on their website?

Crypto brands operating on Softswiss platform get immediate access to all unique features of the platform which, on the one hand, help retain existing players and, on the other, acquire new players. The functionality comprises our flexible bonus system, player and KYC management, comp points and player statuses, tournaments and lotteries, and much more to help operators craft a unique player experience.

We also work with many crypto brands operating on their own platforms providing them access to a wide pool of games within our Game Aggregator. We have created successful partnerships with a number of crypto dice projects and helped them introduce classic online casino content via our broad portfolio of over 11,000 games.

In all cases, we use our experience in crypto gaming to provide extensive consulting on how to make a crypto gambling website work in the most efficient way, and our clients can always rely on professional and individual support in selecting the best content and further building knowledge on best practices.

What are your aims and goals for the future growth of Softswiss?

It is important to grow in all directions. We are increasing our volumes by not only growing the number and quality of our clients, but also by entering new markets. We are focusing on local regulations and have recently acquired the Nigerian, Serbian and Greek national licences. This is a never-ending process because regulations change quickly, so we need to adapt to these changes.

We are also growing in terms of the product offering. Last year was marked by the launch of our sports betting solution and in October this year the market welcomed our Jackpot Aggregator. In 2022 our product ecosystem will expand even further and our platforms will be enhanced with further top-notch features.

Crypto gaming will remain an important part of the Softswiss development strategy and we will keep investing in promising new ventures in order to stay the leading iGaming solution provider on the market.