Breast cancer is the commonest cancer in Malta with around 400 new cases every year. The St Agatha breast clinic at Mater Dei Hospital was set up by surgeon Charles Swain at St. Luke’s Hospital in 2000. Since then, breast cancer patients have been managed by a multidisciplinary team and the latest EU data show that the survival rate in Malta is among the best in Europe.

There have been innovations in investigating breast cancer over the years in both imaging, biopsy and pathology to determine the nature, extent and position of the tumour.

Management is tailored to the individual and to the type and extent of the tumour.

Most patients undergo surgery, which is then followed by localised radiotherapy and systemic treatment, either with hormonal manipulation (the commonest medicines used are Tamoxifen, Anastrazole and Letrozole), chemotherapy or the newer biologicals and immunotherapy.

There have been innovations in oncoplastic surgery, which combines effective cancer surgery with a favourable cosmetic and targeted minimal surgery on the axilla – known as sentinel lymph node biopsy. Radiotherapy is increasingly more accurately focused on the diseased area.

There are constant improvements in the delivery of chemotherapy and the exciting development of new treatments.

These treatments are all effective in their own way but they can be difficult and traumatic to the patient.

Surgery involves a general anaesthetic and a hospital stay. Most patients undergo breast conserving surgery with few sequelae but those who undergo mastectomy undergo psychological trauma and many undergo further surgery to reconstruct the breast. Radiotherapy causes few problems. Chemotherapy is the treatment with most side effects, including hair loss, but it is very effective in treating breast cancer. The decision to give chemotherapy is based on patient and tumour factors but there were some patients who underwent chemotherapy without benefit and a few patients who would have benefitted from the treatment but did not receive it.

Following surgery, the removed tumour is submitted to a detailed pathology examination, which is then discussed by the breast cancer multidisciplinary team. Most patients will not require chemotherapy and will be prescribed hormonal manipulation consisting of a daily tablet for five and sometimes 10 years. Others have more aggressive disease and will need to take chemotherapy.

There are about 10 per cent of patients where the decision whether they need chemotherapy is not so clear and some of these are submitted to chemotherapy without a clear benefit. These patients have early-stage cancers that respond to oestrogen and test negative for HER 2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2). HER2 proteins are receptors that control how the cells grow and divide. When breast tissue has extra HER2 receptors (over-expression), breast cells can multiply too quickly.

The St Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre has recently introduced a test, called Oncotype DX, which predicts with accuracy which breast cancer patients will benefit from chemotherapy. With this new test, many patients will be prevented from the trauma of having chemotherapy which would not have benefited them.

In a defined group of breast cancer patients, a part of the tumour that was removed surgically is sent to a laboratory in America. This undergoes genomic tests to see how active certain genes are. The activity level of these genes affects the behaviour of the cancer, including how likely it is to grow and spread.

It is important to distinguish genomic testing from the similarly sounding but very different genetic testing which is done to determine whether an individual has a genetic abnormality, which increases the risk of getting breast cancer.

The Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score analyses the activity of a group of 21 genes in the tumour that can determine how an early-stage breast cancer is likely to behave and to respond to treatment. This helps the oncologist to determine the risk of the cancer spreading to another part of the body and how the patient will benefit from chemotherapy. The score determines the risk of recurrence of the breast cancer and whether the advantage of chemotherapy outweighs the risk of side effects.

The Oncotype DX is the latest innovation that the St Agatha breast unit is using to improve the survival of breast cancer patients and to also improve their quality of life.

The NGO ‘Action for Breast Cancer Foundation’ commissioned a professional cost benefit analysis, which highlighted the importance of introducing Oncotype DX.

Gordon Caruana Dingli is the head of the St Agatha breast unit and chair of the Department of Surgery.