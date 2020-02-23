Local design and project management company – Innovative Architectural Structures (iAS) – has just celebrated its 15th anniversary.

Despite its relatively young age, the company has emerged as one of the leading companies in structural design and project management in Malta, with a wide portfolio of key projects designed and managed under its responsibility.

Major project undertakings include aviation-related projects such as facilities for Lufthansa Technik, Safi Aviation Cosmetics and the Airport Zone Strategy Plan; industrial-related projects like Gasco gas-storage facility, Gozo Waste Transfer Station and Crane Currency; mixed-use developments like Midi T14 Office Block and Pendergardens and educational buildings like the Archbishop’s Seminary School.

iAS has also left its mark on public landmark buildings such as the Barrakka Lift, National Aquarium and Marsascala Family Park, through its structural design collaboration with contractors and landscape master planning.

iAS is currently involved in major developments at the Quad in Mrieħel, Manoel Island, Mellieħa Holiday Centre, SR Technics hangar, Mellieħa Bay Hotel redevelopment and Smart Supermarket and Mall projects.

During a staff reception held last December, iAS managing director Peter Zammit thanked all those who have contributed to the company’s success across the years.

“iAS is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Throughout this period iAS has worked on numerous projects where it has gained valuable experience and in return added value to the projects through the input of its professional team,” he said.

“I thank all those that have contributed towards this success, primarily the staff, external advisory consultants and previous directors.”