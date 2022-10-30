The team at QuickLets, Zanzi Homes and QLC are well known for doing things somewhat differently and for delivering events in line with the company pillars of being diverse, innovative and purposeful.

One of the most recent cases in point is the traditional quarterly company meeting where the property specialists from the three main brands of Malta’s largest estate agencies congregate to celebrate achievements, review the property market and share major announcements.

Making the most of the prolonged warm days enjoyed in Malta, the organisation team headed by People Experience Executive Ann Xeureb decided to take the meeting outdoors.

Ġnien l-Għarusa tal-Mosta offered the perfect venue to boost spirits and to hold carefully selected activities.

Our quarterly meetings are essential to keep in touch with our strongest assets

Prior to the meeting, the team was invited to a yoga session intended to kick-start the day on a positive physical and spiritual level.

“Let’s face it, we get invited to numerous company meetings, some of which we enjoy but others that feel more like a duty we cannot avoid,” Xuereb said.

“Our quarterly meetings are essential to keep in touch with our strongest assets and, as such, we put in a lot of time and effort to deliver an event that improves their engagement with our brands, and which leaves them energised to go out there and make things happen.”

During the meeting, Zanzi Homes head of sales Paul Trapani Galea Feriol announced an end-of-year incentive for the Zanzi Homes teams.

Dubbed the ‘Zanzi Homes Championship League’, the competition echoes the football spirit with scoring points and knockouts to identify the strongest players within the strongest teams. Trapani Galea communicated that the top performing specialists are in for a trip to watch a premiership match (in the UK or Italy), quad biking in Sicily and skiing in Cyprus.

To wrap up the meeting nicely, and in true environmental spirit, attendants put their gloves and gave the garden a good clean-up, adding purpose to the morning.

“When organising events and making decisions, it is important to always keep in mind your company core values. If you’re looking for something innovative, diverse and purposeful, join us! But don’t take it from me, see it for yourself on your socials,” Xuereb concluded.

QuickLets, Zanzi Homes and QLC are Malta’s largest real estate group, engaging over 570 property specialists focused on the rental and sales of residential and commercial property. The team operates from 37 locations around Malta and Gozo as well as Cyprus. To join as Franchise Owner, Manager or Property Specialists get in touch on hello@quicklets.com.mt or hello@zanzihomes.com. To discover more about the group visit ql.mt, zh.mt and qlc.com.mt.