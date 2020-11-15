The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is about to release a new CD by Navona Records – Contemporary Colours. The album features new works by Maltese composers with the orchestra under the baton of principal conductor Sergey Smbatyan.

Presenting a selection of works by innovative composers, the CD combines full orchestration with pre-recorded elements, traditional instruments and contemporary sounds to bring the pieces to life. The repertoire features Three Pieces by Euchar Gravina, Waiting by Mariella Cassar-Cordina, Mesogeios by Christopher Muscat, Fine Line by Véronique Vella, Riħ (Wind) by Alexander Vella Gregory and Xamm (Scent) by Albert Garzia.

The album was recorded in January at the orchestra’s music hub at Robert Samut Hall and produced by PARMA Recordings. It will be released in physical and digital format on November 20, and distributed by Naxos on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, among other platforms.

Supported by Festivals Malta, the project aims to highlight Maltese music and taps the MPO’s mission of acting as a keen exponent of Maltese composers in Malta and overseas.

For information, visit www.maltaorchestra.com.