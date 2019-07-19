This month Mapfre Middlesea will be launching its latest and most innovative product campaign yet called ‘Sketch your dreams’.

The concept of the campaign is based on the idea that, whether it is for home, business insurance or travelling around the world, Mapfre Middlesea will always be there to help individuals secure their dreams. Thus, the campaign is aimed to convey the message that Mapfre Middlesea will provide tailor-made insurance packages which can cater for all audiences and their respective age groups.

The ‘Sketch your dreams’ campaign was executed in collaboration with Maltese artist Stefan Carbonaro, whereby a video advert was produced to showcase the entire production process of the campaign itself. The campaign also highlights some of the main benefits of being insured with Mapfre, such as the Insure and Save Loyalty Scheme and 24/7 Mapfre Assist services.

The ‘Sketch your dreams’ campaign will also be launched at the Farsons Beer Festival, starting today, by having a stand set up at the festival. Those who visit the stand during will have the opportunity to enter a photo competition based on the ‘Sketch your dreams’ concept with a chance to win a €1,000 travel voucher.

Mapfre is supporting the festival in collaboration with Carlsberg 0.0 (non-alcoholic beer) to promote responsible driving.

Mapfre Middlesea plc (C-5553) is authorised by the Malta Financial Services Authority to carry on both long-term and general business under the Insurance Business Act, Cap 403 of the Laws of Malta. Mapfre is regulated by the MFSA.