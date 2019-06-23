Misco launched a new Level 6 Award in Strategic Marketing offering a mix of lectures and real-world practice using a revolutionary learning platform. This qualification is accredited by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (NCFHE), extending the range of accredited qualifications by Misco.

The interactive programme equips candidates who have a basic understanding of marketing with the academic and on-the-field knowledge required to take a significant step forward in their careers. By the end of the programme, participants will have gained in-depth understanding of core marketing activities including research and development, product strategies, distribution, and budgeting.

Classroom training is complemented by a unique digital tool that simulates real-life business situations, introducing participants to the day-to-day challenges and decisions that marketers face. The immersive system uses sophisticated technology and accurate data to generate actual market scenarios allowing students to put their knowledge and ideas immediately to the test. The learning platform is used by leading universities and global brands and blends naturally with coaching by the course tutors.

Prepared and delivered in collaboration with the Ornate Group, the Level 6 Award in Strategic Marketing has been expertly designed to deliver an engaging learning experience combining different pedagogical styles and producing both individual work and team projects.

Students will learn to use essential marketing techniques and apply emerging concepts in the field to plan and implement successful marketing strategies. In contrast with standard marketing courses, the Level 6 Award in Strategic Marketing prioritises critical, analytical and problem-solving skills that are highly needed by marketers today.

Accredited qualifications by Misco are industry-oriented courses designed to support professional career development. In addition to the Award in Strategic Marketing, Misco offers a broad portfolio of programmes that are fully recognised by the NCFHE including a Level 5 CPD Award in Leadership and Management; a Level 5 CPD Award in Human Resources Management and Development; and a Level 5 Award in Planning and Delivering a Training Session.

Programme participants can benefit from a rebate of up to 70 per cent of the course fee and flexible payment options apply.

For more information on the Level 6 Award in Strategic Marketing contact Misco on training@miscomalta.com.