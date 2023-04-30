With new branch opening announcements practically every week, Alliance Real Estate Group has become Malta’s fastest growing real estate network. This expansion isn’t happening by chance but through a well-crafted business plan that is attracting the best minds in real estate under one strong brand, driven by the right core values for today’s market.

This remarkable growth continues with the announcement of the Group’s 20th branch opening, branded Alliance The Place, that is being established in St Paul’s Street, Sliema. This latest franchise, spearheaded by co-owners Chris Cachia and Kristine Bonnici, is introducing an innovative Real Estate and Interior Design concept, where property investors can find in-house support in realising their projects to completion and interior design clients can benefit from professional real estate investment advice.

The partners are committed to ensuring that the clients remain their top priority. With this in mind, the firm has developed a comprehensive strategy to deliver a seamless and stress-free real estate and interior design experience. Speaking about their innovative approach, the partners said, “Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. We believe that our personalised and professional approach will elevate our clients’ experience.”

Chris Cachia has been involved in property for more than three decades and was recently awarded the prestigious ‘Hall of Fame’ award at the International 2023 Real Estate Convention in Las Vegas. Chris has a wealth of management experience in the oil and gas industry, health and safety and telecommunications in Malta, North Africa and the Middle East.

Kristine Bonnici has been the interior designer and creative director of her award-winning interior design studio since the early 1990s, with a portfolio that includes residential, corporate, commercial and retail projects. The studio was recently awarded the ‘Best Interior Design Company’ and ‘Best Creative Design Company’ at the Malta Best in Business Awards.

Congratulating the partners on signing up with Alliance, Group CEO Michael Bonello thanked them for their support and confidence in the Alliance brand, and wished them success in this new venture saying: “You both come on board with decades of relevant experience in your respective fields and we are honoured to welcome you to our growing family.”

Alliance franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with close to 300 advisors across all branches. Alliance Real Estate Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services, supporting its people with top quality training, tools and resources, to deliver customer satisfaction at all touchpoints.

More information can be found at alliance.mt and on social media.