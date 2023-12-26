Japan’s Naoya Inoue became an undisputed world champion at a second weight on Tuesday after knocking out the Philippines’ Marlon Tapales in the 10th round to claim all four super-bantamweight belts.

The unbeaten Inoue, nicknamed “Monster”, sent Tapales to the canvas with a huge right hand in Tokyo to add the WBA and IBF titles to his own WBC and WBO belts.

Inoue, who took his record to 26-0 with 23 KOs, becomes only the second man to unify all four world titles in two different weight classes.

American Terence Crawford became the first after beating compatriot Errol Spence for all the welterweight belts in July.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.