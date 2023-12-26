Japan’s Naoya Inoue became an undisputed world champion at a second weight on Tuesday after knocking out the Philippines’ Marlon Tapales in the 10th round to claim all four super-bantamweight belts.

The unbeaten Inoue, nicknamed “Monster”, sent Tapales to the canvas with a huge right hand in Tokyo to add the WBA and IBF titles to his own WBC and WBO belts.

Inoue, who took his record to 26-0 with 23 KOs, becomes only the second man to unify all four world titles in two different weight classes.

American Terence Crawford became the first after beating compatriot Errol Spence for all the welterweight belts in July.

